Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Ended With a ‘Spike’ of Toilets Flushing, NYC Government Reports in Viral X Post

The social media accounts for municipal utilities don’t normally get a lot of attention, except sometimes from locals when there’s an outage. But New York City’s Department of Environmental Protection found one of its tweets going viral for a humorous statistic about the Super Bowl halftime show.

The official Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show headlined by superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) was reportedly the most-watched of all time, based on early viewership estimates. It featured guest appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, tributes to real Latino businesses from around the country, a plethora of cultural references, a parade of flags from every country in North and South America, and even an actual wedding.

Bad Bunny has a devoted fan base among New York City’s Puerto Rican population. The first track on his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, is titled “NUEVAYoL,” as a tribute to the pronunciation of “New York” in the Puerto Rican dialect; the music video featured scenes of Nuyorican celebrations and local culture.

However, his popularity is not just among his fellow Puerto Ricans. His music has regularly incorporated elements of Cuban salsa, Dominican dembow and bachata, hip-hop, R&B, rock, electronica, and many other genres. Without question, he is one of the biggest musical artists on the planet right now: nominated for 16 Grammys, winning six; had 113 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including 12 in the top ten; and has been the most-streamed artist on Spotify globally a record four times: 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2025, among other accolades.

So it was to be expected that Bad Bunny’s halftime show was highly anticipated by many New Yorkers. The celebrity cameos, high energy performances, and “We are all America” messaging likely kept viewers riveted.

And the NYC DEP was able to provide a very unique statistic proving just how popular it was.

In a tweet posted Monday evening, the agency’s @NYCWater account posted an updated on water usage in the city.

NYC saw a significant reduction in water usage throughout the five boroughs during the Super Bowl’s #BadBunny halftime show yesterday, but in the 15 minutes right after the show ended, there was a spike in usage equivalent to 761,719 toilets flushing across town.#SBLX — NYC Water (@NYCWater) February 9, 2026

“NYC saw a significant reduction in water usage throughout the five boroughs during the Super Bowl’s #BadBunny halftime show yesterday, but in the 15 minutes right after the show ended, there was a spike in usage equivalent to 761,719 toilets flushing across town,” the post said.

The tweet quickly went viral. At the time of publication, it has over 1.5 million views on X.

In a follow-up post Tuesday, @NYCWater thanked its followers for the attention, writing, “We’re flushing — I mean blushing — at the attention.”

We’re flushing — I mean blushing — at the attention. Now, who do we talk to about getting @JLaPuma to join the Commissioner shopping for some swanky steel‑toe boots. Stylish, and safe, is how we roll Joe! https://t.co/HLsx6IyNbJ — NYC Water (@NYCWater) February 10, 2026

—

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!