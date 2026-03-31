Alex Jones Says It’s Time To ‘Cut Bait on Trump’ Because the President ‘Is in Free Fall’

Conspiracy theorist and podcaster Alex Jones said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump was in “freefall,” claiming that it was time to “cut the bait” on the president before the upcoming midterms.

Jones, a longtime supporter of Trump in his first term, has frequently criticized the president in recent months over everything from Trump’s attacks on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), his administration’s handling of the documents relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and the aging president’s health.

The podcaster upped the ante on Tuesday’s edition of The Alex Jones Show, claiming Republican candidates needed to distance themselves from Trump while campaigning in the midterm elections.

“When your ankles swell up three times the size they were before, that means heart failure. And he does look sick. And he does babble and, you know, sound like the brain’s not doing too hot,” said Jones. “And so we just cut bait on Trump, and we just mobilize against the Democrats.”

Jones later told a story about his father’s decline due to dementia, claiming the same type of deterioration was true for Trump and advocating that the president to “take some time off.”

“Not the man he was that last year. And that– we need to be sad about Trump. This is not funny. This is not good. But he’s gone. And that’s it,” said Jones. “And all the people rallied around him, you can see, [Pete] Hegseth’s freaked out. You can see, the press secretary’s freaked out. They’re being loyal. They think it’s a lesser of two evils. And I, okay, but I just– Trump needs intervention. He needs to take some time off.”

Jones also noted the devastating new poll from the University of Massachusetts Amherst that put Trump’s approval rating at just 33%, claiming it showed that Republicans needed to distance themselves from the president.

“These are real numbers, folks, and I see it in the streets. Trump is at 33%. He was up at 56, six months ago, the most popular he’s ever been,” said Jones.

He continued:

In Independents, that 80% voted for him, he’s lost 80%. In minute forty-five, he’s lost half of them. Trump is in free fall, and that means we’re in free fall in the midterms, unless Republican candidates say, “we are real America firsters, we liked Trump of the past, we’re sorry he’s obviously had an aneurysm or something or a stroke, but we’re not Trump, we’re gonna stop the Democrats and their plan for defunding the police and open borders and transgenderism and pedophilia and men and women’s sports and giant tax increases and gun confiscations.” We need to say, “We’re the original populist Tea Party Republicans that got Trump in. Just because he’s been betraying us, we’re not.” We need to get more good members of Congress. We need to electioneer even harder. Even harder. That is the clear way out of this. We have to say, “Too bad Trump run off the edge of a cliff.” I don’t think he’s coming back from it. But triage him, isolate him, and explain we’re not him and we’re the Democrats ten times worse. We’re not the Democrats ten times worse, and we are not him, and we’re morally against this and blowing up Iranian water supplies, he’s talking about. War crime, any way you cut it. Put pressure on him not to do that, and just continue on the moral, proper way to behave.

Jones is one of many podcasters who publicly supported Trump, but now voice disapproval over his performance since taking office. Joe Rogan called Trump’s ongoing military conflict in Iran “insane” this month, claiming that “people feel betrayed” by the president’s choice to start the war, while Flagrant podcast host Andrew Schulz ripped the president over ICE agents wearing masks.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!