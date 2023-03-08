WATCH: Kevin McCarthy Has No Regrets Giving Tucker Carlson J6 Footage After Mitch McConnell Called It ‘a Mistake’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defended his decision to give January 6th riot footage to Tucker Carlson despite the Fox News’ hosts latest, blatant attempts to downplay the siege on the U.S. Capitol.

CNN’s Manu Raju posted a video of himself confronting McCarthy for giving Carlson exclusive access to over 40,000 hours of Capitol surveillance footage, which Carlson used to portray the rioters as peaceful “sightseers” instead of a law-breaking mob attempting to violently overthrow the 2020 election. Raju confronted McCarthy on all of this as he asked, “do you regret giving him this footage so he could whitewash the events of that day.”

“No,” McCarthy answered. “I said at the very beginning transparency, and so what I want him to produce for everybody is exactly what I said, that people could actually look at and see what was going on that day.”

Reporters continued to press McCarthy on that subject, one of whom brought up the fact that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called Carlson’s depiction of January 6th “a mistake.” McCarthy ignored this (and the other Republican lawmakers condemning the whitewashing) by saying, “Look, each person can come up with their own conclusion, but I just wanted to make sure we had transparency.”

McCarthy accused CNN of compromising Capitol security by reporting on lawmakers’ movements during the riot. He also acknowledged the tragedy of Brian Sicknick’s death while glossing over the fact that Sicknick’s family condemned Carlson for using the fallen Capitol Police Officer as part of his spin. The Sicknick family also denounced “our disgusting excuse for a House Speaker” for giving Carlson the footage to craft his false narrative.

Watch above.

