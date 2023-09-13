Watch Mike Pence Clap Back After a Heckler Tells Him to ‘Get the F*ck Out of Iowa!’

Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence cracked a joke after a particularly aggressive heckler confronted him on the campaign trail Tuesday.

“Leave, and get the fuck out of our country and get the fuck out of Iowa!” shouted the angry protester, who will presumably not be caucusing for Pence come January.

But Pence, for one, isn’t quite ready to count him out.

“Thank you,” replied Pence as the man was escorted out of the building before declaring “I’m going to put him down as a maybe” to laughs from other event attendees.

Heckler: “Leave and get the fuck out of our country and get the fuck out of Iowa!” 2024 GOP candidate Mike Pence: “Thank you. I’m going to put him down as a maybe.” pic.twitter.com/lMTaeRSwjP — The Recount (@therecount) September 13, 2023

Pence has struggled to gain traction in the Republican primary, garnering the support of just 3.5% of potential caucus-goers in the Hawkeye State and and 5% of Republicans nationwide according to RealClearPolitics.

Despite being a well-regarded figure in the party during his tenure as vice president, Pence has seen his political stock fall since he rebuffed Donald Trump’s calls for him to attempt to singlehandedly overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Pence has made his decision to keep faith with the Constitution on January 6, 2021 a pillar of his campaign.

“Despite what the former president and his allies have said for now more than two and a half years, and continue to insist to this very hour, the Georgia election was not stolen and I had no right to overturn the election on January 6,” declared Pence after Trump was indicted for actions taken during his attempt to secure Georgia’s electoral votes despite losing the state in the election.

Trump presently boasts a 40-point lead in the Republican primary, and has mercilessly attacked Pence for his position on the 2020 election and his standing in the polls.

