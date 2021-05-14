Watch Marjorie Taylor Greene Harass AOC Through Office Door in Unearthed Video: ‘Stop Being a Baby…Get Rid of Your Diaper’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) feud with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appears to pre-date the Georgia congresswoman’s tenure in office. Greene has been sparring with Ocasio-Cortez this past week, allegedly confronting her in the hallways of the House chamber, chasing after her, and shouting at her about “terrorists and Antifa.” Greene denied the accusations, but the incident was witnessed by two Washington Post reporters, who confirmed Ocasio-Cortez’s version of events.

Now, a February 22, 2019 Facebook Live video posted — and since deleted — by Greene has been uncovered by CNN investigative reporter Andrew Kaczynski.

Greene, who was elected in the 2020 elections, can be seen in the video accompanied by several other conservative activists (at least one of whom, Anthony Aguero, was spotted entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection) as they taunt Ocasio-Cortez’s office staff through the mailbox slot in the locked door.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” Greene said in the video, mispronouncing her name. “I’m an American citizen. I pay your salary through the taxes that you collect for me through the IRS because I’m a taxpaying citizen of the United States.”

Greene knelt down, pushing the mailbox slot back and forth and calling out through the opening. “So you need to stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve,” she continued. “If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens. Instead of having to use a flap, a little flap. Sad.”

“You can’t stay in there forever,” Greene’s associates also call out to Ocasio-Cortez’s staff, urging them to “come out and play.” The group rearranged the post-it notes on the wall outside the office, and left amateurish slogans and drawings — of a border wall, among other things — in the guest book.

The video is from the same day that Greene visited Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) office to deliver a petition purportedly seeking to impeach Pelosi for treason, Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) office to also accuse her of treason, and the offices of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), to falsely claim they were not “official” members of Congress because they had been sworn info office on a Quran.

Asked for comment about the video, Ocasio-Cortez told NBC’s Julie Tsirkin that Greene is “deeply unwell and clearly needs some help.”

.@AOC responds: “This is a woman that’s deeply unwell and clearly needs some help.” (via @JulieNBCNews) https://t.co/7USzd5mQl6 — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) May 14, 2021

Watch the video above, via @KFile on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]