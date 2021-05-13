Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany said that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lied when Greene denied yelling at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The Post reported Wednesday that Greene followed Ocasio-Cortez down the halls of the House, yelling at her, “Why do you support terrorists and Antifa?” Ocasio-Cortez has since called for more security in the House to prevent incidents like this from happening again.

Greene described how she approached AOC to reporters, “By talking to her, talking to her. She said ‘screaming.’ Do you know what screaming is? That’s what people do when rockets are fired at them like Hamas terrorists are firing into Israel.”

Alemany rejected Greene’s retelling of events. “That is, in fact, not what happened. She was screaming.”

While the interaction was confirmed by several witnesses, Alemany did not record the conversation. She said she was too shocked by the interaction, “so much so that I honestly didn’t even have the presence of mind to record the interaction, because I was so taken aback and surprised by Greene’s behavior.”

Alemany further chastised Greene saying, “This is the kind of behavior that would get you expelled from school, you wouldn’t tolerate it from a child, let alone a member of Congress.”

“I’ve covered Washington for almost a decade now,” she added. “I’ve never seen a political candidate, an elected official, or lawmaker behave in this manner.”

“MTG has continuously lied about her behavior, even though you’ve had previous lawmakers claim they have been threatened by this,” Alemany said of Greene’s pattern of behavior.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]