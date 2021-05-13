Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has reportedly sought increased security after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) aggressively confronted her in the Capitol Building Wednesday, accusing her of supporting “terrorists and Antifa.”

According to a new report from the Washington Post, Taylor Greene began shouting at Ocasio-Cortez as she left the House chamber. From the report:

Two Washington Post reporters witnessed Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) exit the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene (Ga.), who shouted “Hey Alexandria” twice in an effort to get her attention. When Ocasio-Cortez did not stop walking, Greene picked up her pace and began shouting at her and asking why she supports Antifa, a loosely knit group of far-left activists, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them “terrorist” groups. Greene also shouted that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her “radical socialist” beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia. “You don’t care about the American people,” Greene shouted. “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?” Ocasio-Cortez did not stop to answer Greene, only turning around once and throwing her hands in the air in an exasperated motion. The two reporters were not close enough to hear what the New York congresswoman said, and her office declined to discuss her specific response.

In a statement, Ocasio-Cortez spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said the following:

Representative Greene tried to begin an argument with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and when Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away, Congresswoman Greene began screaming and called Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathizer. We hope leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening. One Member has already been forced to relocate her office due to Congresswoman Greene’s attacks.

“She’s a chicken, she doesn’t want to debate the Green New Deal,” Greene told reporters, per the Post. “These members are cowards. They need to defend their legislation to the people. That’s pathetic.”

Greene has long sought a policy debate with Ocasio-Cortez which has thus far yet to materialize.

