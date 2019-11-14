Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman and Breitbart senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak clashed over the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump at Mediaite’s debate hosted by Dan Abrams on Thursday.

The two exchanged arguments over whether Trump committed an impeachable offense by withholding aid to Ukraine to pressure the country into launching an investigation of the Bidens.

The hourlong debate kicked off with opening statements from both sides: Akerman arguing for impeaching Trump over abuse of power and obstruction of justice, and Pollak arguing against.

After opening statements, both sides were interrogated by Abrams, and in the last segment of the debate Akerman and Pollak exchanged arguments over whether Trump is guilty of impropriety deserving of impeachment.

“Joel, is it your position that it is proper for a President of the United States to condition military aid to a foreign country on the receipt of assistance with his campaign for reelection?” asked Akerman, prompting Pollak to object that the question “assumes facts not in evidence.”

“Is it ‘proper’? Well you didn’t say, ‘Is it illegal?’ and I think that’s very interesting, because that’s what we’re here to talk about,” Pollak continued.

Akerman argued, “But impeachment does not center on legal or illegal. It’s a question of whether or not it’s an impeachable offense under the Constitution.”

“All I’m asking you, is it proper — forget even the Constitution — proper for the President of the United States to condition military aid to a foreign country on the receipt of assistance with his reelection campaign?” he asked.

As the argument became more heated, Pollak declared, “The idea that there was this quid pro quo, that the president was conditioning aid on investigations is a made up fact.”

“I’m not even sure the conversation should have been introduced by Schiff because a conversation between a president and an ambassador is arguably classified,” Pollak continued. “I don’t know what kind of circus Adam Schiff is running but it’s not the strangest thing he’s done.”

After Pollak asked why Democrats are attempting to impeach Trump so close to an election where the American people “can decide,” Akerman responded, “Because this is so outrageous, what Donald Trump has done, using monies appropriated for the defense of Ukraine when it’s under attack by Russia in order to get an investigation into his political rival, which he’s going to use for this upcoming election… I mean to not be able to do something to straighten this out before the election would be absolutely insane.”

Watch the last section of the debate above, and the full debate below:

