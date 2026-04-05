‘WE GOT HIM!’ Trump Celebrates ‘Miraculous’ Rescue of Second F-15 Crew Member Who Was Shot Down in Iran

President Donald Trump early on Sunday morning celebrated the “miraculous” rescue of the second crew member from the F-15 fighter jet who was shot down in Iran on Friday, with the president saying U.S. special forces pulled off “one of the most daring” missions in American history to make it happen.

“WE GOT HIM!” Trump exclaimed at the start of his Truth Social announcement.

The president said the solider landed behind enemy lines in the mountains of Iran and was being “hunted down” by the country’s theocratic regime while his cabinet — including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — have been planning his rescue. Trump said the soldier is now “SAFE and SOUND” after he ordered dozens of aircraft to go in and save him.

“He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine,” the president said.

Trump added no American troops were killed or hurt in the rescue operation and that this was the “first time in military memory” that two American pilots were saved deep inside an enemy country in two separate missions. The successful rescue comes after the other crew member was saved on Friday.

Read Trump’s pull post below:

WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue. At my direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine. This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation. This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory. WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND! The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies. This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around. We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World. GOD BLESS AMERICA, GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS, AND HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!

Trump’s post came shortly after Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported the crew member had been saved in a “complex, layered mission.”

Fox News can confirm that the 2nd crew member of the downed F15E fighter jet has been rescued and he and the members of the rescue team that extracted him from behind enemy lines in Iran are all safely out of Iran. That according to two senior US officials and multiple well… https://t.co/NKsLfayT53 — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) April 5, 2026

Axios reported the second crew member was rescued around the same time as Griffin.

“The crew member, a weapons system officer, was wounded after ejecting from the aircraft on Friday but could still walk, and evaded capture in the mountains for more than a day,” Axios political reporter Barak Ravid wrote.

Ravid later reported the C.I.A. threw off the Iranians by launching a “a deception campaign spreading word inside Iran that U.S. forces had already found him and were moving him on the ground for exfiltration out of the country.” The C.I.A. then used its “unique capabilities” to locate the troop in the mountains, with one senior Trump official telling Ravid it was the “ultimate needle in a haystack.”

🚨A senior Trump administration official told me that prior to locating the weapons systems officer and the U.S. military rescue operation, the CIA first launched a deception campaign spreading word inside Iran that U.S. forces had already found him and were moving him on the… https://t.co/2CG2yqCic0 — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 5, 2026

Griffin reported the troop used “SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape) training to evade capture, hiding on an elevated ridge after hiking away from the wreckage and putting out an emergency beacon.”

The rescue of the second crew member comes 36 days after Operation Epic Fury began.

Watch the Fox News report above.

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