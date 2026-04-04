‘Never Met a Republican With a Man Bun’: Fox News Hosts Decipher Politics By Hairstyle

Fox News hosts on The Big Weekend Show took on a viral chart designed to tell a person’s political ideation by their hairstyle on Saturday.

“According to a chart that’s going viral, longer hair, man buns, and blue dye are associated with being on the left, while slicked-back and buzz cuts are on the right,” guest co-host Tom Shillue said. “Unfortunately for bald men, they are on the fascism spectrum, while one needs a Kim Jong Un haircut to meet the communism criteria.”

“Blue hair, that signals left to me,” Shillue said and fellow guest host Lisa Boothe agreed, saying “exactly!”

“Yeah, blue hair, also a man bun,” Boothe said. “I’ve never met a Republican with a man bun, I think some of these, boom, dead ringer, you can call it immediately. Where it gets a little dicey is even with slicked-back hair, Gavin Newsom has the ‘greasy Newsom,’ he’s got the slicked-back hair and he’s a big liberal, a big lefty. So, that’s where things break down.”

Tomi Lehren offered up, “The female ones, I find easier to identify but normally it’s by body type and hygiene, so I would like to do a female segment of this maybe tomorrow on the Sunday show we can tackle that.”

Lehren added, “I do believe when I see people, I can pick out pretty quickly if they are a lib or conservative. It’s usually pretty easy to tell.”

Shillue mentioned tattoos, saying, “generally, that seems kind of liberal to me, like you go into one of these coffee shop and they have a tattoo. But it could also mean like biker guy with tattoos, and he’s like a Trump guy.”

“But even with the women…they also have the nose thing,” Boothe said.

“It’s a septum piercing,” Lehren said. “It’s called the mark of the beast.”

“And I think they have hairy armpits but we don’t always see that… Was it Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter, didn’t she have the hairy arm —? And then they have the purple hair.”

Watch the clip above via The Big Weekend Show on Fox News.

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