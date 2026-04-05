newly-ousted Attorney General Pam Bondi got the coldest of cold open treatments to kickoff the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

Bondi — portrayed by Ashley Padilla — was brought on for the last 90 seconds of a six-minute sketch which lampooned the crew of CBS/TNT’s March Madness studio show. Charles Barkley, who went viral for a pro-immigrant rant on the broadcast last Sunday, delivered a wicked parting shot to the attorney general.

“As Attorney General, Pam Bondi was — I don’t say this often — turrible,” said SNL’s Kenan Thompson as Barkley. “It is a shame when somebody gets fired. But we should all be glad that freckle-chested dragon lady is gone.”

At that point, Bondi crashed the sketch to defend against the attack from Barkley.

“I’m sorry, Charles, but I can’t let the lies you said about me go unanswered,” Padilla’s Bondi said. “The truth is, I was amazing at my job. I am proud to say I made history as the first woman ever to be fired as Attorney General. I shattered that glass exit door!”

Bondi was promptly shown crying about her misfortune — and about the reported glee amongst some at the DOJ over her departure.

“They threw my headshot in the trash like it was the Epstein files!” Bondi said.

The attorney general was not the only recently-ousted member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet to catch some flak in Saturday’s cold open. Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was the target of a jab from Barkley over the viral photos that showed Noem’s husband, Bryan Noem, wearing women’s clothing and large fake breasts.

“[Her] husband looks like he’s starring in Big Momma’s House 4!” Thompson’s Barkley cracked.

Watch above, via NBC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!