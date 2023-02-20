‘We Need a National Divorce’: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Republican States to Secede From the Union
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) decided to mark President’s Day by proposing that red states break off from the United States of America.
“We need a national divorce,” Greene declared on Twitter. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”
The last time states seceded from the union, the direct result was the Civil War. In terms of saying something about Presidents Day, Greene declared “Americans hate Joe Biden” as she seethed at the president over his visit to Ukraine and pledging more U.S. assistance for their effort against Russia’s invading military
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com