‘We Need a National Divorce’: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Republican States to Secede From the Union

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) decided to mark President’s Day by proposing that red states break off from the United States of America.

“We need a national divorce,” Greene declared on Twitter. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are… https://t.co/Azn8YF1UUy — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 20, 2023

The last time states seceded from the union, the direct result was the Civil War. In terms of saying something about Presidents Day, Greene declared “Americans hate Joe Biden” as she seethed at the president over his visit to Ukraine and pledging more U.S. assistance for their effort against Russia’s invading military

This is incredibly insulting. Today on our President’s Day, Joe Biden, the President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine’s government and war. I can not express how much Americans hate Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/nHXzG67YOL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023

