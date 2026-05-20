‘Never Forget the Sins’ of Biden: Trump Turns Military Academy Grad Ceremony Into MAGA Rally With Political Attacks

President Donald Trump took a five-minute detour during his speech to military graduates on Wednesday to praise his administration’s accomplishments — and to bash the failings of ex-President Joe Biden.

Trump skewered the last administration on a variety of topics, from the economy to illegal immigration, during his commencement speech to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.

“We can never forget the sins of what they did to our country,” Trump said while discussing the Biden Administration’s handling of the border. “But we are getting them out.”

Trump then rattled off some stats for the crowd, including that his administration had booted 11,888 murderers who entered the country illegally. He also bragged, “not one illegal alien was able to get into our country” during an 11-month stretch. That drew some cheers from the crowd.

“They can come in, but they have to come in legally. They have to come in through a process. They have to love our country,” Trump continued. “They have to show us they can love our country, not that they want to blow up our country. I think everybody agrees with that.”

The president also applauded his administration for having the lowest amount of murders since 1900, and that “we have more people having great jobs today than at any time in the history” of the USA. Trump added the U.S. had received “$18 trillion” in new investments in the past 11 months, compared to about $1 trillion the Biden admin pulled in during its four-year run.

“We have the American dream back,” Trump said. “You didn’t hear about the American dream too much for four years.”

And of course, Trump hailed his use of tariffs. Trump said the “fake news” got him in trouble when he said “tariff” was his favorite word, rather than something like “wife” or “family” or “Bible.” The president said he changed his answer so that “tariff” was in his top five words; “Now I’m okay,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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