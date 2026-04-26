WHCD Shooter Couldn’t Believe How Bad Security Was Before Trying to Shoot Trump: ‘Incompetence Is Insane’

The man suspected of attempting a mass shooting while targeting President Donald Trump and members of his administration at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night wrote he was shocked at how bad the security was at the venue.

“Like, this level of incompetence is insane,” Cole Tomas Allen wrote in a manifesto obtained by the New York Post. “And I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again.”

That was part of an entire section in his manifesto dedicated to describing the terrible security at the Hilton hotel in Washington, D.C., where the annual event took place.

“PS: Ok now that all the sappy stuff is done, what the hell is the Secret Service doing? Sorry, gonna rant a bit here and drop the formal tone,” Allen wrote. “Like, I expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo.”

Instead, he said there was:

No damn security. Not in transport. Not in the hotel. Not in the event.

Allen went on to say if he was an Iranian agent he could have easily smuggled in a weapon with ease. He also said the security at the hotel was entirely focused on protesters outside the event and seemingly had not considered that a wannabe assassin could check into the hotel the day before.

He added he felt a “sense of arrogance” from the hotel, as if its guests couldn’t possibly be attackers.

The Post obtained his manifesto the morning after Allen fired multiple shots in the hotel lobby, minutes after the event kicked off. It was set to be Trump’s first appearance at the dinner since he became president, but instead he was rushed off the stage by Secret Service, along with First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is due to give birth any day now.

Trump said at a press conference after the event was canceled that he “fought like hell” to keep it going, and hoped it would be rescheduled for May. He also shared multiple pictures of Allen being pressed against the ground after being apprehended; Trump applauded law enforcement for taking him down.

“He’s a sick person, a very sick person,” Trump said about the 31-year-old from Torrance, California.

Allen sent the manifesto to family members about 10 minutes before he started shooting in the lobby. He signed the document as “Cole ‘coldForce’ ‘Friendly Federal Assasin’ Allen,” and said he believed it was a just shooting because he was “no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

CNN reporter Alayna Treene had more details on Allen’s manifesto, including the “anti-Christian and anti-Trump language” in it. Watch her report above.

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