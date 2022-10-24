‘Worn-Out Old Donkey’: DeSantis Gets Testy in Debate After Crist Asks If He’s Running for President in 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) declined to rule out a 2024 presidential run Monday evening after he was asked about it during his debate with Democratic former Rep. Charlie Crist.

The two clashed in Tampa during their first and only debate before the Nov. 8 election.

Crist accused DeSantis of being more focused on President Joe Biden than doing his current job.

“Ron, you talk about Joe Biden a lot. I understand, you think you’re gonna be running against him, I can see how you might get confused,” Crist said. “But you’re running for governor. You’re running for governor.”

Crist then asked, “Why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them if you’re reelected, you will serve a full, four-year term as governor, yes or no?”

After some applause, Crist said, “Yes or no, Ron. Will you serve a full, four-year term if you’re re-elected governor of Florida?”

Following a moment of awkward silence, DeSantis responded, “Is it my time?”

Crist said, “It’s a fair question, he won’t tell you.”

The debate’s moderator reminded Crist that both candidates agreed not to ask one another questions during the debate.

DeSantis responded, “Well, listen, I know Charlie is interested in talking about Joe Biden and 2024, but I just want to make things very, very clear. The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.”

The exchange occurred after the pair sparred about Florida’s economy, real estate prices, and inflation. Throughout several exchanges, DeSantis connected Crist, a former GOP governor of the state, to Biden’s policies on energy.

DeSantis has not declared his intention to run for the GOP’s nomination for 2024. It is widely believed he might be the only candidate capable of taking on former President Donald Trump in a primary.

Watch above, via Sinclair Broadcast Group.

