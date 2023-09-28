Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) caused a stir on the House floor during Thursday’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden when he asked members to raise their hands if they believed “both Hunter [Biden] and [Donald] Trump should be held accountable for any of the indictments against them if convicted by a jury of their peers.”

“We can take a minute. No, it’s serious; this is a serious matter,” Casar said to rumblings from the gallery.

“If y’all need to think about it, we can take a moment and think about it,” he said. “It is serious, this is very serious. Think about it: should both Hunter and Trump —”

Chairman James Comer (R-KY) tried to ask, “Will the gentleman yield to a question?” but was rebuffed.

“I want to see whether you raise your hand! Should both Hunter and Trump be held accountable — I want to see whether you raise your hand. Should Hunter and Trump both be held accountable if they are found guilty on any of their indictments? Raise your hand if you think equal justice under the law applies and Trump should be held accountable.”

“I think it is worse than embarrassing that Republicans won’t raise their hands. They refuse to say that equal justice under the law should apply to everyone. And when you step back and think about it —”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) interrupted, “What about the January 6th defendants?” and was met with “Point of order!”

“This double-standard insults the institutions of Congress that people fought and died to build. This impeachment hearing clearly is not about justice. We cannot say equal justice under the law for everyone, except for the guy who holds the leash,” Cesar concluded.

Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) then took the floor.

“I think you were being interrupted by several colleagues. One question posed by the gentlelady from Georgia, who said ‘What about the January 6th defendants,’ all of whom have lawyers, due process, the presumption of innocence and they were convicted of various things, including assaulting federal officers and metropolitan police,” Raskin said.

“What about the BLM rioters?” Greene interjected.

“If I can take my time back,” Cesar said. “We’ve heard, because it wasn’t on the microphones, multiple members saying it’s wrong the January 6th rioters were convicted by a jury of their peers. That is disturbing. We’ve started to get used to it, but we can’t get used to it.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

