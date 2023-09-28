‘This is an Embarrassment!’ AOC Calls Out House GOP After Each Witness Admits Nothing Implicates Biden

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tore into the House GOP’s impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden by pointing to the lack of direct evidence proving criminal wrongdoing by the president.

In her portion of the House Oversight Committee’s inquiry hearing, Ocasio-Cortez began asking each witness brought forth by the Republicans to say if their testimony presents any “firsthand witness account of crimes committed by the President of the United States.” Jonathan Turley, Eileen O’Connor, and Bruce Dubinsky all declined to present such a witness account, and neither did Michael Gerhardt, who was called as a witness by committee Democrats.

From there, the congresswoman denounced the hearing for how committee Republicans blocked motions to subpoena Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas, which would have compelled them to give testimony. Ocasio-Cortez also emphasized that witness testimony is crucial for substantiating any investigation the committee moves forward with, which she distinguished from the misleading and “fabricated” evidence she accused Republican committee members of using.

After Gerhardt reaffirmed there were no key fact material witnesses at the hearing, Ocasio-Cortez remarked,, “We are wasting our time.” She pointed to the lack of a House vote before the inquiry was launched before declaring “This is an embarrassment.”

“An embarrassment to the time and people of this country,” she added. “And I would ask that the chair and I would ask that this committee elevate to the promise of our duties here and comport ourselves with the consistency and practice that is required of our seats and our duty and our oath to our responsibilities here.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com