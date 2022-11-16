‘You Guys Are Crazy’: Kevin McCarthy Scoffs at Reporters Asking Him if He’ll Endorse Trump

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy scoffed at reporters asking him if he’ll endorse former President Donald Trump’s 2024 candidacy.

“Are you prepared to endorse him?” asked NBC News’ Scott Wong alongside other reporters chasing McCarthy on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. (The audio is a little difficult in the clip above, but there’s fuller sound with no video below.)

“Will you endorse him,” asked ABC News’ Katherine Faulders.

“You guys are crazy,” said McCarthy.

McCARTHY won’t say whether he’ll endorse Donald Trump for president. Me: “Are you prepared to endorse him [Trump]?” Silence from @GOPLeader. @KFaulders: “Will you endorse him?” McCarthy: “You guys are crazy” pic.twitter.com/ppLwIXgB6D — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) November 16, 2022

Trump announced his 2024 bid Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“America’s comeback starts right now,” he said.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” added Trump.

McCarthy was nominated on Tuesday to be the House GOP’s pick for Speaker of the House. However, numerous members of the House GOP conference have already said that they would not support McCarthy’s bid for Speaker. With the GOP set to have a narrow majority in the House, McCarthy can only afford to lose a couple or so votes from his own party.

McCarthy has had an off-and-on relationship with Trump. During Trump’s presidency, McCarthy was fully supportive. However, following the Jan.6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, McCarthy blasted Trump, holding him accountable for that day’s violence.

“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” he said on the House floor several days after the riot.

But weeks later, McCarthy visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago, getting him to help the GOP effort to win back in the House in 2022.

