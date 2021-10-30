Youngkin Reportedly Will Not ‘Be Engaged’ in Trump’s Tele-Rally For the Virginia Gov. Candidate

Virginia gubernatorial candidate, Glenn Youngkin (R), told CNN’s Dana Bash on Saturday that he is “not going to be engaged” in former President Donald Trump‘s tele-rally on Monday, the eve of the election.

Youngkin did not entirely distance himself from the Trump event, saying, “the teams are talking, I’m sure.”

Campaigning in Old Town Alexandria ⁦@GlennYoungkin⁩ told me he hasn’t been involved in the planning for Monday’s tele-town hall that Trump will participate in, although “the teams are talking, I’m sure.”

“I’m not going to be engaged in the tele-town hall,” he said. pic.twitter.com/4dtWzDnC3Z — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) October 30, 2021

His Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, has consistently tried to tie him to Trump — and criticized Trump’s (remote) event for Youngkin.

“Virginias, let’s come together to REJECT Trump and send a powerful message to the nation: we are not going back,” McAuliffe said in a tweet.

It's confirmed: On Monday, Donald Trump is showing up to support Glenn Youngkin. Virginians, let's come together to REJECT Trump and send a powerful message to the nation: we are not going back. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 28, 2021

Though Youngkin said he was “honored” to be endorsed by Trump, he has not campaigned in-person with the former president at all — a stark contrast to McAuliffe campaigning alongside President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

Youngkin told prioritized campaigning “with Virginians” during a campaign stop on Thursday, and told reporter Trump would not be coming to the state.

“He’s not coming,” Youngkin said. “And in fact, we’re campaigning as Virginians in Virginia with Virginians. And we’ve got another four days left on our bus tour and then we’ve gotta fly around and then we’ve gotta vote.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com