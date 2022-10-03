Zelenskyy Hits Back at Elon Musk With His Own Poll After Tesla CEO Suggests Ukraine Appease Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined one of his diplomats in trolling Elon Musk over the Tesla CEO’s proposal for a peace agreement with Russia.

“Which Elon Musk do you like more?” Zelenskyy asked in a Twitter poll. The options being “One who supports Ukraine,” and “One who supports Russia.”

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022

The Ukrainian leader’s tweet seems to be a rebuke of Musk since the tech billionaire took to Twitter on Monday with a number of proposals to bring about peace between Ukraine and Russia. Musk laid out ideas that were broadly favorable to Russia in his Twitter poll, including pitches that Ukraine formally surrender the Crimean peninsula, that Ukraine stay neutral between Russia and the West, and a redo of elections in regions of Ukraine to decide whether their annexation by Russia will be permanent (even though their seizure violated international law).

“This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end — just a question of how many die before then,” Musk admitted on Twitter. “Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war.”

Musk continued his tweeting by proposing votes on the future of the Crimean and Donbas regions, plus arguing that “If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace.”

Let’s try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Prior to Zelenskyy’s rebuke for Musk, the proposals were emphatically rejected by Ukraine’s former ambassador to Germany, Andrik Melnyk:

Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com