‘F*ck Off’: Ukrainian Ambassador Nukes Elon Musk for Suggesting Ukraine Seek Peace With Russia

Elon Musk shared his thoughts on how he thought peace between Ukraine and Russia might be achieved in a Twitter poll Monday, drawing a sharp rebuke from Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, who bluntly replied to the SpaceX and Tesla CEO with a “diplomatic reply” telling him to “fuck off.”

In his poll, Musk asked a yes/no question of his nearly 108 million followers with the text “Ukraine-Russia Peace,” followed by four bullet points:

– Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. – Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). – Water supply to Crimea assured. – Ukraine remains neutral.

Ukraine-Russia Peace: – Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. – Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). – Water supply to Crimea assured. – Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

A screenshot of the tweet is below, in case Musk deletes it:

“This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then,” Musk added in subsequent tweets. “Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war.”

This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

At the time this article was being written, “No” had received over 60% of the vote, and a growing deluge of critical replies. Musk claimed that the results were caused by the “[b]iggest bot attack I’ve ever seen” — with that tweet drawing its own collection of criticism and mockery.

Indeed. Biggest bot attack I’ve ever seen. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Among the disputes Twitter users had with Musk’s post was the demand that Ukraine remain “neutral” and presumably forgo further pursuit of membership in the EU and NATO, the extensive evidence of Russian war crimes, the fact that Crimea is recognized by the U.S. and other Western allies as Ukrainian, not Russian, and the “annexed regions” are by no means Russian territories. As CNN reported on Sunday, the Russians are retreating out of several of these areas, leaving behind “no signs of Russian troops at all” in the key city of Lyman, for example.

Andrik Melnyk, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, summed up much of the collective online sentiment in a nine-word reply to Musk. “Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you,” he wrote.

Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vehemently insisted since the Russians invaded in February that Ukraine would not be willing to surrender their territory for a peace agreement.

A few minutes ago, Musk posted a new poll with another yes/no query. “Let’s try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine.”

Let’s try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

