CNN’s ongoing coverage of breaking news out of Colorado, anchored by Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon, was watched by the most viewers in the demographic of viewers age 25-54 on Monday night, while Fox’s Tucker Carlson continued his streak of being the most-watched overall.

CNN provided continuous coverage of the tragic events in Boulder, where a gunman killed 10 people in a supermarket attack. MSNBC also kept up with events, with both Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell adapting their shows to include live reports and coverage of news conferences. Fox, as CNN’s Oliver Darcy noted, did not take the full conferences live; Sean Hannity noted at the top of his show that a press conference was taking place in Boulder, but then quickly pivoted to talking about President Joe Biden, revisiting last week’s incident where Biden stumbled while taking the stairs up to Air Force One.

Cooper’s coverage during Anderson Cooper 360 at 8 p.m. garnered 551,000 viewers in the demo, and 1.94 million viewers total, according to data from Nielsen. At 10 p.m., the first hour of Lemon’s CNN Tonight had 533,000 viewers in the demo, and 2.03 million total. The second hour of Cooper’s special coverage was third most-watched in the demo, with 517,000, and 1.73 million viewers total.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show in total viewers, with nearly 3.1 million, and was fourth in the demo, with 502,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was second overall, with 2.87 million, and fifth in the demo, with 438,000. While CNN had the top three most-watched shows in the key demo, Fox had four of the five most-watched shows in total viewers: The Five was third, with 2.74 million (361,000 in the demo), Hannity was fourth, with 2.73 million (400,000 in the demo), and The Ingraham Angle was fifth, with 2.12 million total viewers (351,000 in the demo).

Fox and CNN split the wins in total day viewers. Fox averaged the most viewers overall, with 1.54 million, and the second-most in the demo, with 244,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.28 million, and third in the demo, with 168,000. CNN averaged the fewest total viewers, with 977,000, but won in the demo, with 262,000.

Prime time was a similar story, with Fox averaging the most total viewers, 2.65 million, and the second-most in the demo, with 418,000. MSNBC was again second in total viewers, with 2.18 million, and third in the demo, with 315,000. CNN had the fewest average viewers in prime time, with nearly 1.9 million, but dominated in the demo, with 534,000.

Morning Joe won the early morning in total viewers, with 1.16 million, and was second in the demo, with 161,000. Fox and Friends was second overall, with 1.07 million total viewers, and won the demo, with 187,000. CNN’s New Day was third, with 521,000 total viewers and 140,000 in the demo.

