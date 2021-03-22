Police in Boulder, Colorado responded Monday afternoon to an active shooter at a King Soopers supermarket.

Authorities sent out an alert earlier saying, “Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route.”

UPDATE — 8:22 pm ET: There are reports from some multiple news outlets that at least six people were killed. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that one of the victims was a police officer.

UPDATE — 8:54 pm ET: Police held a press conference confirming multiple fatalities, including a police officer. They said there is “no ongoing threat” and one person of interest is in custody.

UPDATE — 10:24 pm ET: Police Chief Maris Herold said in a press conference later in the night 10 people were killed. The officer’s name is Eric Talley. And Herold confirmed the suspect is in custody.

Police escorted out one individual in handcuffs.

Law enforcement in Boulder are leading this person away in handcuffs. He’s bleeding, but able to walk. pic.twitter.com/j4oEMYso59 — Rob Zerwekh (@zerwekh) March 22, 2021

#BREAKING: Shirtless man taken out of Boulder King Soopers in handcuffs and loaded into ambulance — his involvement in the reported shooting is not clear. WATCH LIVE COVERAGE on #CBSNDenver: https://t.co/PlRXKKVXcw pic.twitter.com/axF0U7LxYi — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) March 22, 2021

UPDATE — 6:32 pm ET: The Boulder police department followed up on Twitter warning people to avoid the area:

Please avoid the area of Table Mesa & Broadway! This is still a very active scene. Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see #BoulderShooting 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JE214XS86B — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

UPDATE — 8:43 pm ET: The shelter in place notice was lifted minutes before the scheduled start of the police press conference.

