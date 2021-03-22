comScore 10 People, Including an Officer, Killed in Boulder Shooting

BREAKING: 10 People, Including Police Officer, Killed in Shooting at Colorado Supermarket (UPDATED)

By Josh FeldmanMar 22nd, 2021, 5:52 pm
Boulder Police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi briefs the press.

Photo credit: Jason Connolly, AFP via Getty Images

Police in Boulder, Colorado responded Monday afternoon to an active shooter at a King Soopers supermarket.

Authorities sent out an alert earlier saying, “Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route.”

UPDATE — 8:22 pm ET: There are reports from some multiple news outlets that at least six people were killed. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that one of the victims was a police officer.

UPDATE — 8:54 pm ET: Police held a press conference confirming multiple fatalities, including a police officer. They said there is “no ongoing threat” and one person of interest is in custody.

UPDATE — 10:24 pm ET: Police Chief Maris Herold said in a press conference later in the night 10 people were killed. The officer’s name is Eric Talley. And Herold confirmed the suspect is in custody.

Police escorted out one individual in handcuffs.

UPDATE — 6:32 pm ET: The Boulder police department followed up on Twitter warning people to avoid the area:

UPDATE — 8:43 pm ET: The shelter in place notice was lifted minutes before the scheduled start of the police press conference.

