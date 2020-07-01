CNN edged out Fox News in the coveted 25 –54 age demographic in Tuesday daytime ratings, while the latter network continued its dominance in primetime, scoring the top three-highest rated shows in cable news. Fox News also eked out a narrow, 1,000-viewer victory in total day ratings in the demo.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Fox News pulled in 334,000 A25 – 54 viewers on Tuesday in total day, edging CNN’s 333,000 and far beyond MSNBC’s 238,000. Fox’s 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. daypart win was driven by its large primetime margin of victory and The Five’s strong performance with 3.12 million overall viewers and 418,000 in the demo. In overall audience however, CNN fell to third in total day with 1.24 million viewers, behind MSNBC’s 1.69 million and Fox’s 2.08 million.

But between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., CNN won seven of eight hours among the A25 – 54 demographic, with its 2:00 p.m. version of CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin topping all of cable news in daytime with 378,000 viewers in the demo. Across daytime, CNN won by averaging 328,000 in the demo to Fox’s 255,000 and MSNBC’s 210,000.

In primetime, Fox’s Tucker Carlson Tonight (4.15 million; 695,000), Hannity (4.07 million; 678,000), and The Ingraham Angle (3.46 million; 564,000_ ranked as the first, second, and third-highest cable news ratings on Tuesday in both total and A25 – 54 viewers. That powered the network to a big win across the daypart, averaging 3.90 million in total viewers and 646,000 in the demo. That far outdistanced CNN’s 1.83 million in overall viewers and A25 – 54 audience of 509,000 and MSNBC’s 2.51 total viewers and 374,000 in the demo. Outside of Fox, CNN and MSNBC’s best primetime performances came at 9:00 p.m., when Cuomo Prime Time attracted 509,000 viewers in the demo (1.83 million overall) and The Rachel Maddow Show scored 3.24 million overall viewers (482,000 in the demo).

