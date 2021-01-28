CNN’s Don Lemon had the most viewers in the key A25-54 demographic at 10 p.m. Wednesday, beating both timeslot competitors The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC – which had the most viewers overall – and The Ingraham Angle on Fox News.

The 10 p.m. hour of CNN Tonight averaged 468,000 viewers in the demo, and 1.65 million total. Last Word had the most overall viewers – 2.8 million – and the second-most in the demo, with 395,000. Ingraham was third in the demo for the hour, with 388,000 A25-54 viewers, and 2.26 million viewers overall.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow again had the most-watched show in all of cable, and was the most-watched cable news show for the 13th day in a row, with 3.74 million total viewers. The Rachel Maddow Show was also first in the demo, with 588,000 viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight was the second most-watched show in cable news in both total viewers and in the demo, with 3.58 million and 566,000 viewers, respectively. Fox’s The Five was the third most-watched show in cable news, with 2.86 million total viewers (375,000 in the demo), and CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time was the third most-watched show by demo viewers, with 510,000 (1.98 million total).

In total day viewers, MSNBC beat out both CNN and Fox, although the three networks were relatively close in overall viewers. MSNBC had 1.8 million total viewers, and 276,000 in the demo. Fox News had 1.62 million total viewers, and 265,000 in the demo. CNN had the fewest viewers overall, 1.42 million, but was way ahead of the competition in the demo, with 357,000 viewers.

In the early morning, MSNBC continues to dominate, with Morning Joe getting 1.38 million total viewers, and 238,000 in the demo. Fox and Friends was second, with 1.14 million total viewers and 224,000 in the demo, and New Day on CNN was third, with 778,000 total and 193,000 demo viewers.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]