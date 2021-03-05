Reporter Alexi McCammond, who covered Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and, for a time, his administration, has been named editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, Condé Nast announced Friday.

McCammond, who will start her new position on March 24, was most recently a political reporter for Axios. In February, she confirmed that she had switched to a different beat – covering the progressive movement and Vice President Kamala Harris – after disclosing her relationship with then-White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo.

Ducklo resigned from the White House after reports emerged that he made threatening and harassing comments to Politico reporter Tara Palmeri as she worked on a story about Ducklo’s relationship with McCammond.

McCammond shared the news in a tweet Friday morning.

Still pinching myself! In a few weeks, I’ll join Condé Nast as the new editor in chief of Teen Vogue. I’m endlessly grateful to @axios for believing in me and helping me grow as a reporter (and a human!) over the last 4 years. Incredibly excited for my next chapter. https://t.co/stsd68uJyA — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 5, 2021

“Still pinching myself!” McCammond said. “In a few weeks, I’ll join Condé Nast as the new editor in chief of Teen Vogue. I’m endlessly grateful to Axios for believing in me and helping me grow as a reporter (and a human!) over the last 4 years. Incredibly excited for my next chapter.”

McCammond will be responsible for the magazine’s editorial vision across its digital, video, and social platforms, according to a statement from Conde Nast.

“Alexi has the powerful curiosity and confidence that embodies the best of our next generation of leaders,” said Vogue editor and chief content officer of Condé Nast Anna Wintour. “Her interest in fashion, wellness and important issues in the lives of the Teen Vogue audience and broad knowledge of business leaders, elected officials, influencer, photographers, and filmmakers is unrivaled, and I’m so very pleased that she will be bringing her expertise and talents to our team.”

As a journalist, McCammond reported on Trump, including stories about leaked daily schedules and Trump’s debate prep against Biden in August 2020.

Teen Vogue, which stopped issuing its print edition in late 2017, shifted toward more political coverage during the Trump years.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]