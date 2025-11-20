Trump Pick Lindsey Halligan Lashes Out at Judge in Comey Case Over Courtroom Jab

Trump-picked interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan lashed out at the judge in the case against former FBI Director James Comey over a courtroom jab insinuating she is President Donald Trump’s “puppet.”

The Comey case has faced challenges and perceptions of a vindictive prosecution, as well as over the manner of Halligan’s appointment and conduct of the case. Comey was indicted shortly after Trump publicly pressured Attorney General Pam Bondi to go after a list of enemies in a DM-style Truth Social post and again in remarks to reporters.

On Wednesday, Halligan was visibly unhappy with Judge Michael Nachmanoff after some intense moments in the courtroom over an explosive revelation: the full grand jury was never shown the final indictment against Comey.

But in another exchange, the judge clarified a defense attorney’s argument by asking, “So Ms. Halligan was the stalking horse, or to use a different word — a puppet — for the president?”

Justice Department lawyer Tyler Lemons responded later in the hearing by telling the judge, “There’s been no proof that US Attorney Halligan took [Trump’s remarks] as a charge,” and that “Ms. Halligan was not a puppet.”

In exclusive comments to The New York Post, Halligan lashed out at the judge:

“Personal attacks — like Judge Nachmanoff referring to me as a ‘puppet’ — don’t change the facts or the law,” Halligan exclusively told The Post. “The Judicial Canons require judges to be ‘patient, dignified, respectful, and courteous to litigants, jurors, witnesses, lawyers, and others with whom the judge deals in an official capacity’ … and to ‘act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary,’” she continued. “My focus remains on the record and the law, and I will continue to fulfill my responsibilities with professionalism,” Halligan added.

Halligan’s bombshell revelation is widely seen as a mortal danger to the case against Comey.