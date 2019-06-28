CNN’s Brian Stelter is writing a book on Fox News in the Trump era — and the symbiotic relationship between the two.

The Fox News-Trump nexus/feedback loop/whatever you call it has been a big topic of discussion in media, particularly on Stelter’s program Reliable Sources.

And now Stelter is writing a book about the connection between the president and the cable news giant. The news was first reported by Axios:

The book (no title yet) will be out next year from One Signal, an imprint of Simon and Schuster… The publisher says the book will go “behind the scenes of a TV network and a White House merging in unprecedented fashion.”

One Signal publisher Julia Cheiffetz said in a statement, “You can’t understand America right now without understanding the role of Fox News, and no one is better positioned to tell that story than Brian Stelter.”

