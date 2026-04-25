Fox Host Confronted CNN’s Brian Stelter on Red Carpet — and This Is What He Asked Him

The cable news wars took a momentary hiatus on Saturday night, with CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter making his first-ever appearance on Fox News on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner red carpet.

Fox News host Jimmy Failla scored a quick interview with Stelter and had a big question for him: “You have to hitch a ride with one Fox News personality, who do you carpool with cross-country with from Fox News?”

Stelter got a kick out of the question before answering, “Greg Gutfeld. He’s my biggest fan at Fox!”

That was obviously a joke, considering Gutfeld has skewered Stelter a number of times on his popular late-night show. Gutfeld has branded Stelter the media world’s “hairless hall monitor” and mocked him for his weight, among other digs.

“I think he might have some weight loss tips for me, I think he might have all sorts of ideas for me,” Stelter quipped.

Jimmy Failla asks Brian Stelter who would he carpool cross country with from Fox News. Watch the clip 👇️ pic.twitter.com/6USFuTf5NI — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 25, 2026

The jovial back-and-forth came as a bunch of political bigwigs hit the red carpet before Trump makes his first WHCA Dinner appearance since he was elected president. You can watch the event by clicking here.

Earlier, Stelter interviewed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on CNN.

“So I know you say he’s very accessible, but so often he tries to demonize the press,” Stelter said. “Is he coming here tonight admitting that the free press is an important part of the country and that actually he’s conceding that by showing up for the first time?”

“Well, of course he believes that. That’s why he talks to journalists personally. Half of this room will have his personal phone number and have spoken to him,” Leavitt said, while chuckling a bit. “He takes their calls, he answers their questions, and he tussles back and forth, too. I think he likes to hold people accountable. You’ll see a mix of both of that tonight. It’s going to be great. It will be fun, and we’re happy to be here.”

Stelter asked the question right after Leavitt said Trump was “definitely the most accessible president we’ve ever had.”

Leavitt also told him to expect some comedy and “some jabs” to be thrown.

Watch Failla and Stelter above, via the Fox News X account.

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