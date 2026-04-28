Megyn Kelly Mocks ‘Dramatic’ Journos for Traumatized Trump-WHCD Shooting Reax: ‘Like They Just Got Back From Nam!’

YouTube and Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly shredded the “dramatic” reactions of some journalists to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) shooting, which she mockingly compared to those of traumatized Vietnam veterans.

Chaos erupted Saturday night at the so-called “Hinckley Hilton” when a loud noise that turned out to be gunfire unleashed pandemonium. Several correspondents managed to file reports via phone and smartphone video practically in real time.

The coverage went from almost amused confusion over what was at first thought to be dishes breaking to more sober reporting as details emerged.

Suspect Cole Tomas Allen was taken into custody after rushing through the security perimeter and opening fire. Initial reporting that Allen was shot or killed turned out not to be true. President Donald Trump was not hurt in the incident.

In the aftermath of the shooting, predictable debates have erupted over “violent rhetoric” and which side is to blame for it. The incident also made social media stars out of people like the nonchalant “Salad Man” and under-table-crouching journalists.

On Monday’s edition of Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, the host mocked journalists who kept crouching under tables after the danger had passed, and roasted CNN’s Brian Stelter for his commentary about “processing traumatic stress” after the incident:

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: Two of you guys were there and I’ve got to start with this as I completely understand that there was a real threat. There was a lunatic with two armed guns, loaded guns and knives out there. The dramatics of some of these reporters who are talking like they just got back from ‘Nam! I was like, OK, like deep breaths, you’re fine. You were never actually in danger. And the like just the over the top acting is a bit much. I’ll give you just one example. Brian Stelter was out there today comparing like the trauma that he went through to that experienced by actual shooting victims in mass shootings like one we saw last weekend where a nutcase killed his seven children. Look at this. CNN CHIEF MEDIA ANALYST BRIAN STELTER: Today I’ve been having some memories come back from last night, but I’ve also been thinking about Shreveport, about the mass murder a week ago. I was thinking about the mall shooting in Louisiana where that teen girl died a few days ago. The scourge of gun violence is all too common in America, and I’ve been thinking about how people process it. My sources, my contacts, my friends who were in the room with me, they’re processing the traumatic stress. A. Nd I know, for me personally, the memories have been flooding back today. I remember talking to House Speaker Mike Johnson two minutes before all this went down. And then I remembered as we were crouching on the ground, hearing people shouting “Get down” and wondering if there was some assailant who was loose in the ballroom. So those memories are coming back. And I’m also thinking about how people who work at places like CNN, people like this, we have access to counselors, we have to employee assistance programs. We typically have health insurance. But what about folks in Shreveport, right? What about folks who experience this in their communities, in their hometowns, in their schools, in the churches? SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: First of all, Brian Stelter tweeted out, “Oh, it was just a bunch of plates that fell.” It was so like, which is it? You were so terrified, you need counseling, or you actually weren’t one of the scared ones because you thought it was plates. And second of all like to even raise an actual mass shooting in comparison to what he went through is absurd. I- I personally, my favorite of the night was this guy, Michael Glantz, who’s an agent from CAA, who never missed a bite of his salad through the whole thing. And somebody took a video of him eating his salad. I’m like, that’s hashtag goals. Like everybody’s under the tables and he sat there eating his meal. And then Dana White, I was told, I didn’t see it personally, but I was–. He was like “This is the greatest night of my life!” He was on top of the table. He was watching the security do its thing. He had admiration and respect for them. This guy spends his life in the arena, so he’s tough to scare.

Watch above via Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

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