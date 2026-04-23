NY Times’ Top Editor Calls Out FBI’s ‘Escalation of Tactics to Chill and Intimidate’ in Blistering Memo

New York Times executive editor Joe Kahn accused the FBI of trying to “chill and intimidate” journalists in a blistering newsroom-wide internal memo Wednesday after the bureau investigated the reporting methods of one of the newspaper’s reporters.

The memo follows reporting that the FBI investigated Times journalist Elizabeth Williamson, who had published an article in late February probing the security arrangements around the girlfriend of FBI director Kash Patel.

In his memo, Kahn warned the move marked a troubling shift in how federal authorities deal with the press under the current administration.

“We have no reason to believe that this is a widespread practice, but it marks an escalation of tactics to chill and intimidate reporters who reveal information that’s unflattering to the administration,” Kahn wrote, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter.

He continued: “Most concerningly, it is an attempt to criminalize routine newsgathering in this case interviewing people, developing sources, going to public events, giving the subject opportunities to respond. We will continue to cover this administration fully and fairly, as we always do. And we support Elizabeth and her reporting unequivocally.”

An anonymous source revealed to the Times earlier that day that agents interviewed Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, and searched databases for information on Williamson, at one point recommending further steps to determine whether her reporting could violate federal stalking laws.

The FBI said in a statement that investigators had concerns about “aggressive reporting techniques” but stopped short of taking action.

Patel, speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity Wednesday night, dismissed the original article as “baseless” and harmful, claiming it had triggered a “direct threat” against his partner.

News of the FBI investigation comes at the same time Patel is pursuing a $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic over separate reporting, alleging he was drinking on the job.

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