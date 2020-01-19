George Conway, in a new Washington Post op-ed, ripped President Donald Trump’s legal defense for bringing in people who are doubtful to be very “helpful” to his case.

Conway — husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — writes that Trump has “consistently encountered difficulty in hiring good lawyers to defend him” for a number of reasons and has ended up with “a random patchwork of counsel” including Rudy Giuliani himself.

The new people in Trump’s legal corner make “no sense,” Conway argues, saying that neither Dershowitz nor Starr would be particularly helpful to his case:

Dershowitz may be a genius in some ways, but he’s not necessarily the advocate you want on your side. Judges have told me they find him condescending in manner and tone — not the approach you want before a court consisting of 100 U.S. senators. And he’s wont to make off-the-wall arguments. As his Harvard colleague Professor Laurence Tribe has put it, Dershowitz “revels in taking positions that ultimately are not just controversial but pretty close to indefensible.” Dershowitz’s recent assertion that the Supreme Court could order the Senate not to conduct an impeachment trial illustrates the point. Not only is that claim indefensible — it’s also ridiculous. And then there’s Starr. I know and like Starr, but I can’t comprehend what he’s doing here. He’s best known as the independent counsel whose investigation led to the impeachment of Clinton. That’s hardly helpful for Trump, because Clinton was a piker compared with Trump.

Dershowitz has attempted to clarify his role on the Trump defense, saying he’s “arguing on behalf of the Constitution” and not a “full-fledged” member of the legal team. He was pressed on CNN this morning on what exactly his role is.

You can read Conway’s op-ed here.

