MSNBC’s Ari Melber clashed with Alan Dershowitz tonight after he was announced as a member of the Trump legal team (then later said he’s not a “full-fledged member”).

Dershowitz again argued that there are “specific criteria for impeachment” that haven’t been met by the two articles against the president.

“How do you make that argument without dealing with some of these facts?” Melber asked. “Certainly one could imagine an abuse of power that would meet the standard. I’m sure you and I would agree on that in theory.”

Dershowitz said they don’t.

Melber went on to show the clip of Trump from back in October being asked what he hoped the president of Ukraine would do after the phone call, and answering, “Well, I would think that if they were honest about it, they’d start a major investigation into the Bidens.”

“The abuse of power allegation is that that request conditioned on money that was federally mandated under the law for a different purpose is the abuse,” Melber argued.

“Abuse of power, even if proved, is not an impeachable offense. That’s what the framers rejected,” Dershowitz responded. They have to prove treason, bribery, or they have to prove other crimes and misdemeanors.”

At one point Melber brought up recent public statements from the president and Rudy Giuliani, asking, “Does it matter that they’re contradicting each other? Does it matter if the president did direct Giuliani as he has said publicly to do anything abroad that might involve a high crime or a federal felony?”

Dershowitz said they can influence “who you vote for” but said again, “None of this rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors.”

They clashed over the abuse of power question before Melber showed a clip of a clash they had over two years ago when Melber asked “Have you provided any formal counsel to Donald Trump or his aides or accepted any money or would you consider providing counsel to them?” and Dershowitz went off on his “insulting question.”

“Not only is it not insulting, it’s now what you’re doing!” Melber said. “You are going to argue on behalf of the president in the Senate in this trial.”

Dershowitz insisted he’s “arguing on behalf of the Constitution” and said he’s not “strategizing” with the Trump legal team.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]