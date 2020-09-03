‘He is a Bully’ Who ‘Ignores the Truth’: Former GOP Gov of Michigan Explains Why He Will Not Vote For Trump

Former GOP Governor of Michigan Rick Snyder wrote an op-ed for USA Today saying that, despite his dedication to Republican policies and values, he will not be voting for President Donald Trump in the upcoming election — calling him a “verbally abusive” bully who “ignores truth.”

Snyder expressed frustration that Trump has failed to support and represent his constituents, adding that even his inaugural address spread a message of division as supposed to unity.

“President Trump’s answer to people who oppose or disagree with them is to be verbally abusive. In other words, he is a bully,” he wrote. “Being a bully is trying to intimidate those who are perceived to be weaker or a threat. As a proud nerd, I had to deal with bullies over many years; it is tragedy watching our world suffer from one.”

Snyder went on to criticize Trump for both ignoring the truth and lacking a moral compass, adding that science matters, an especially poignant point as the United States nears the grim milestone of two hundred thousand deaths from Covid-19.

“President Trump also has demonstrated that he does not fully appreciate public policy matters, including public health, the economy and foreign relations, nor does he seem to want to learn,” Snyder concluded.

