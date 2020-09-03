The latest polling data from Fox News shows that even with the continued unrest in Portland and Kenosha, more voters trust former Vice President Joe Biden than President Donald Trump on matters of policing and criminal justice.

The poll, which was taken after the shooting of Jacob Blake, shows Biden ahead of Trump in several of the battleground states for the 2020 election. The subject of law enforcement has become a leading subject of political discourse due to the violent protests the country has witnessed in recent months amid more peaceful calls for racial justice, and it seems that the contest between Biden and Trump remains competitive in Arizona, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

In Wisconsin, Biden leads Trump on policing and criminal justice by five points, and he’s ahead of Trump overall by eight points among likely voters. The poll was finalized during Trump’s visit to the state this week as he assessed the damage to Kenosha, and Biden is traveling to the city today with the stated goal of hoping to facilitate healing for the nation.

The Fox polling on policing and criminal justice saw similar results in Arizona, where Biden also leads Trump 47 percent to 42. The results for that question in North Carolina were more narrow, however, with Trump leading Biden there by only 47 to 46.

The poll was taken from August 29 through September 1 among likely voters with a margin of error of 3.5 percent. These results were gathered from interviews with 772 randomly-selected Arizona likely voters, 722 likely voters in North Carolina, and 801 likely voters in Wisconsin.

