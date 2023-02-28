Jonathan Capehart Left Washington Post’s Editorial Board Over Article Dispute, Per Report

Jonathan Capehart left the Washington Post’s editorial board after a reported disagreement over a piece they published on the Georgia senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

The development was reported by Axios, which noted that Capehart was one of the Post’s most prominent editorial board members, and that his departure means the board consists entirely of White people. Axios reports that the Post has been dealing with “yearslong tensions” over cultural issues, and Capehart’s decision stemmed from an editorial article titled “Runoff results show why Georgia should be a 2024 early primary state.”

The piece argues that Georgia has become a purple state between Warnock’s victory and Donald Trump’s lack of political success there. The Peach State is described as “a genuinely competitive battleground… More reflective of the United States than Iowa, which through poorly administered caucuses squandered any claim to its role as the starting gate of the quadrennial nominating process. This is why we applaud the Democratic National Committee’s move last week to make Georgia an early primary state, following South Carolina, Nevada and New Hampshire.”

The nature of the dispute Capehart had with the piece isn’t clear, but Axios reports that he resigned from the board shortly after it ran in December. Axios heard from a Post spokesperson who said the paper’s opinion section “is committed to diverse representation in all its pages” and that the section “plans to further expand the range of voices in the months to come.”

Capehart is still with the Post as a columnist and associate editor, in addition to hosting his MSNBC show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com