Associated Press senior vice president Sally Buzbee has been chosen as the new executive editor of the Washington Post.

The Post announced on Tuesday that Buzbee will succeed retired editor Martin Baron when she takes the helm for the paper next month. This is the first time in the Post’s history that a woman has been appointed as the newsroom’s leader.

“The Post has such a rich journalistic legacy, and such a terrific staff,” Buzbee said in an interview with the paper. “It’s exciting to join this organization at a time of growth and innovation.”

Publisher Fred Ryan confirmed the appointment to the Post’s staff, saying in a memo that he and Post owner Jeff Bezos agreed that Buzbee was the ideal candidate because of her international news-gathering experience. This coincides with the paper’s plan to open new bureaus around the world as they expand their international operations.

From Ryan’s memo:

We looked for someone steeped in the courageous journalism that is The Post’s hallmark, and who can extend our reach to news audiences in the U.S. and abroad. We sought a bold leader who can manage our dynamic newsroom and bureaus across the globe…We looked for some who shares our values of diversity and inclusion, and who is committed to prioritizing them in our news coverage as well as our hiring and promotion…[Buzbee is] an inspiring leader and accomplished journalist in the finest traditions.

