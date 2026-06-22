Trump Reportedly Fixated on Ordering Trees at Beginning of Iran War: ‘I Know How To Buy Good Trees’

President Donald Trump was reportedly fixated on ordering maple trees for the White House in the early weeks of the Iran War and openly boasted of his prowess in purchasing “good trees.”

That’s what MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell read aloud — part of an excerpt from the book Regime Change, set for release June 23, by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. The book has already been the subject of controversy, with White House officials reportedly concerned the two got ahold of audio from inside the Situation Room.

Trump posted a scathing Truth Social branding Haberman a “SLEAZEBAG writer” in March and threatened a lawsuit against her. Three days later, Haberman and Swan reportedly sat down with Trump in the Oval Office, where the president’s tone toward Haberman took a turn. There, in the Oval Office, is where the excerpt that O’Donnell read begins.

“Trump entered the Oval Office from the corridor connected to his private dining room,” O’Donnell read from Regime Change. “He was in smiling salesman mode. ‘Nice to see you,’ he said, gesturing for us all to sit down opposite him at the desk. It was the 17th day of his war with Iran. Thirteen American service members had already been killed, and more than 200 had been wounded. Thousands of Iranians were dead, including the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.”

The reporters noted that Trump seemed to be in good spirits, unperturbed by the war. O’Donnell continued to read:

As he greeted us, the war seemed the furthest thing from Trump’s mind. On the Resolute Desk, instead of a map of the Middle East, were printouts of maple trees. “I’m ordering trees for the White House,” Trump told us. “I know how to buy good trees. Maples.”

Trump held another printout. The headlines screamed “339 billion all-time views” of Trump TikToks. “Can you believe it?” The President asked us. Then Trump showed us two final printouts, renderings from different angles of the grand ballroom he was building on the White House grounds. He was in a convivial mood.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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