Lin Wood’s Ex-Legal Partners Accuse Him of Defrauding Them Out of Payments for Representing Nick Sandmann

QAnon conspiracy theorist and right-wing attorney Lin Wood is facing a lawsuit from his former legal associates who claim he tried to rob them of payments he owes them.

For about a year, Wood has been facing a lawsuit from ex-colleagues Nicole Wade, Jonathan Grunberg, and Taylor Wilson over settlement money from when their office represented Nick Sandmann. Sandmann was the Covington Catholic High School student whose encounter with a Native American activist turned into a media fiasco that resulted in settlements between Sandmann, CNN, and Washington Post.

A report from The Daily Beast says Wade, Grunberg, and Wilson quit Wood’s “after a series of bizarre incidents involving Wood, including an alleged assault on one of the lawyers.” However, their legal dispute appears to primarily revolve around an alleged scheme by Wood to defraud the others of the settlement money they were supposed to get from the Sandmann case.

From the article:

Around 3 a.m. one day in February 2020, the ex-partners allege, Wood sent two emails to Todd McMurtry, his co-counsel on the Sandmann cases. In the emails, entitled “A good idea!” and “Taylor, Jonathan, and Nicole,” Wood purportedly pressed McMurtry to work with the “Disputed Client” to sign an agreement that would take advantage of a Georgia legal rule about payments by objecting to the three other lawyers receiving any money from the Sandmann cases. “In short, I need your help and the help of [Disputed Client] to nip this nonsense in the bud quickly and quietly… Will you help me?” Wood wrote, according to one court filing.

Sandmann is reported to be the “Disputed Client” in question, and based on the emails Wade, Grunberg, and Wilson obtained, it appears Woods was legally maneuvering to deprive the other three of the settlement shares they were owed. The Beast also reported that Wood’s former partners claim in a court filing that he failed to produce these emails during the discovery process of the lawsuit.

“Defendants hid their own emails revealing their fraud and actively lied about it to plaintiffs and the court,” they said.

In a response to the Beast’s article, Wood claims that Wade, Grunberg, and Wilson were not actually “partners” at his law firm, even though he previously referred to them as such. He also attacked the outlet, claimed the emails from his ex-colleagues were “provably false,” and referred to a conspiracy theory about the CIA controlling the media.

