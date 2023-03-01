Matt Schlapp Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegation, Lashes Out at ‘Fake Journalists’

American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp broke his personal silence on the sexual assault allegation he’s facing by lashing out at “fake journalists” pushing the story.

Schlapp previously responded to the original Daily Beast report on the accusation by claiming it was politically motivated. Schlapp is accused of groping a Herschel Walker campaign staffer last year. The anonymous staffer said Schlapp fondled him while he was driving him. He later reportedly sent text messages to others about Schlapp being angry he didn’t go to his hotel room.

The anonymous accuser said he avoided driving Schlapp the next morning and provided him with the number of a car service.

In new personal statements published by the Washington Examiner on Wednesday, Schlapp denied the accusations once more and claimed they are being pushed by “fake journalists.”

“Fake journalists [are] pushing this leftist agenda and lying, and I’m a victim of that, right?” Schlapp said. “This media will take any charge and run with it if they can destroy a Republican or a Trump supporter or conservative. That’s what we have in this country.”

Schlapp claimed he won’t back down from the fight to clear his name.

“That has to stop. People like myself, when we get in these situations, we have to find a way not to back down. And I think that’s what the people of CPAC are all facing in their own lives,” he said.

CPAC kicks off Wednesday at Maryland’s Gaylord National Harbor and runs through March 4.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com