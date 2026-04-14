Newly-Elected Hungarian PM Says Orbán Was Paying CPAC, Calls It a ‘Crime’ That ‘Will Have to Be Investigated’

Péter Magyar, the Hungarian Prime Minister-Elect, announced that outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government had been paying CPAC, but he would put an immediate end to that — and even went so far as to call it a “crime” that needed to be investigated.

Orbán conceded Sunday after Magyar’s center-right opposition party defeated him in a landslide, ending a 16-year rule. Orbán was criticized for numerous authoritarian moves he made, especially those that restricted free speech, the press, and elections, but he won favor among the American right.

President Donald Trump issued multiple enthusiastic endorsements for Orbán, both Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled to Hungary’s capital, Budapest, to campaign for him, and the Conservative Political Action Conference organized five of its events in Budapest and gave featured speaking slots to Orbàn and his allies multiple times over the years.

Before the election, the official CPAC account posted a tweet announcing the organization “stand[s] firmly” with Orbán and was cheering for him to win.

CPAC is closely watching this very important election in Hungary today. We stand firmly with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the Hungarian people as they vote. We have proudly held CPAC Hungary five times, and each gathering has been wildly successful, bringing together… — CPAC (@CPAC) April 12, 2026

In a speech Magyar gave after he won, he addressed the issue of CPAC.

The state will not finance these things, neither the event called CPAC nor other related institutions such as the Mathias Corvinus Collegium and similar attached bodies. I believe the state should never have financed them in the first place, it was a crime. Mixing party financing… https://t.co/LrTPAiA2JA pic.twitter.com/4Y5TuMwouK — Pete (@splendid_pete) April 13, 2026

According to an English translation of Magyar’s remarks, he said that the Hungarian government “will not finance these things,” specifically mentioning CPAC and other right-wing institutions.

“I believe the state should never have financed them in the first place, it was a crime,” Magyar continued. “Mixing party financing with government spending from the state budget is, in my view, a criminal offense, and this will have to be investigated by the future authorities, including the National Office for the Recovery and Protection of Public Assets, since those budgetary funds were not meant to finance party events.”

“CPAC is welcome to come to Budapest, very welcome, but it should not be financed with Hungarian taxpayers’ money,” Magyar added, saying that Orbán and his party were free to fund it themselves if they wanted.

Several U.S. political commentators remarked on this revelation that Orbán’s government had been funding CPAC, including Reason reporter Billy Binion, who pointed out that meant that other American influencers and organizations may very well have been getting paid by the Hungarian government too, “which may explain why so many were shilling for one of the most corrupt politicians living today.”

Wow. So Hungary was using taxpayer dollars to fund CPAC. Would be nice to know which other American orgs & influencers have been taking cash from the Hungarian government, which may explain why so many were shilling for one of the most corrupt politicians living today. https://t.co/lBvlkPQu47 — Billy Binion (@billybinion) April 14, 2026

A sampling of other reactions is below.

Péter Magyar, the new Hungarian prime minister, says CPAC was paid by the Hungarian government and will not be any longer https://t.co/uJIWLhqSop — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) April 13, 2026

The postliberal goulash train is coming to an end. https://t.co/jyz5KJR1C3 — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) April 13, 2026

The CPAC welfare queens espousing cutting $$$ for the little people…. https://t.co/jGJ5nn20xh — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) April 14, 2026

When Vance was campaigning for Orbán, he was also campaigning to preserve the Hungarian funding for the New Right organizations that would support his own future political ambitions. With Orbán defeated, that money is gone. The Hungarians, in their own way, helped decide the… https://t.co/CHDNSAgrem — James M. Patterson (@McGillPatterson) April 13, 2026

Wow. This is so … adult. https://t.co/FvRSDfLv2i — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) April 13, 2026

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