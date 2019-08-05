New York Post Calls on Trump to ‘BAN WEAPONS OF WAR’

Today’s Cover: The Post urges Trump to take action on assault weapons https://t.co/RNFoZmuwPU pic.twitter.com/BTu63Jf6Fn — New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2019

New York Post, one of the most prominent newspapers in Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, is calling on President Donald Trump to ban assault weapons around the country after the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings.

“President Trump, America is scared and we need bold action. It’s time to BAN WEAPONS OF WAR,” the Post’s front page reads. The front page leads to an op-ed from the Post’s editorial board that starts by saying “America is terrified” by the frequency of mass shooting events.

“President Trump, you are positioned to assuage that fear,” the editorial states. “On gun control, you are a pragmatic centrist, someone who knows there is a vast majority of Americans who are not to the extreme left or right on this issue. They just want the killings to stop.”

The piece notes that Trump has a comfy relationship with the NRA, “But the Second Amendment leaves ample room for regulating gun rights, just as every other constitutional right has its limits.” The editorial also suggests that Trump could follow up a new gun ban with measures to improve background checks, mental health screenings, and come up with new laws to identify red-flags.

“Come up with answers. Now. Beginning with the return of an assault weapons ban,” the piece says. “Our Founding Fathers gave us the right to bear arms in a time of muskets. They did not foresee a time when one 21-year-old could kill 20 people in the span of minutes thanks to poisonous beliefs and an assault weapon. It does not have to be this way. It should not have to be this way. Mr. President, do something — help America live without fear.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the Post has taken this position. They took a similar line after the Parkland Shooting last year.

