On the day of President Donald Trump‘s visit to Maine, The Portland Press Herald used the spotlight to call on Trump to resign in a scathing essay by the paper’s editorial board Friday morning.

“President Trump: We’re sorry that you decided to come to Maine,” The Press Herald board wrote. “But since you are here, could you do us a favor? Resign.”

The paper attacked Trump for having “no national strategy” during an economic “collapse,” a pandemic, and nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd. The paper wrote:

As head of government, you have unmatched power to direct resources to relieve suffering. You can’t or won’t do that, either, so you should resign. And in your mistreatment of lawful protesters and abuse of religious symbols, you have violated your oath to protect and defend the Constitution, so you should resign. Your supporters will no doubt say that this is an election year, and it should be left up to the voters to decide whether you deserve to stay in office. But ask yourself – can this country take five more months like the last five? You are a president supported by a minority of the people, and your only path to victory in November is to further divide the nation. This campaign could do even more lasting damage than you have done already.

After holding a 10 a.m. EST. press conference on May’s new unemployment numbers, Trump is expected to participate in a commercial fishing roundtable in Bangor, Maine, then speak at Puritan Medical Products, one of the largest manufacturers of medical testing swabs.

People are expected to protest Trump’s visit to Maine, including Gov. Janet Mills (D-ME), who warned Trump to “watch his tone” during the visit.

