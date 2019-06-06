comScore

The Atlantic Editor Under Fire for Saying Writers Who Can Pen Long Features are ‘Almost Exclusively White Males’

By Ken MeyerJun 6th, 2019, 2:49 pm

Jeffrey Goldberg, Editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, was raked across the coals on Thursday after media observers noticed his recent suggestion that white men make up pretty much the only demographic of writers who can produce super-extensive cover stories.

Goldberg’s comments came in an Atlantic piece about how the organization has shaken things up and put women in many more editorial positions than ever before. As he and Executive Editor Adrienne LaFrance took questions on where The Atlantic still needs work, Goldberg offered this take on how hard it is to find people who can write decent, 10,000 word cover stories:

We continue to have a problem with the print magazine cover stories — with the gender and race issues when it comes to cover story writing. [Of the 15 print issues The Atlantic has published since January 2018, 11 had cover stories written by men. —Ed.]

It’s really, really hard to write a 10,000-word cover story. There are not a lot of journalists in America who can do it. The journalists in America who do it are almost exclusively white males. What I have to do — and I haven’t done this enough yet — is again about experience versus potential. You can look at people and be like, well, your experience is writing 1,200-word pieces for the web and you’re great at it, so good going!

Goldberg’s remarks have drawn critcism on Twitter, with a lot of people unimpressed with his idea that being a woman somehow renders one unfit for writing cover stories:

