Joe Scarborough Trashes ‘Ridiculous’ Idea Trump Has ‘Dementia’ — But Warns He’s Becoming More ‘Erratic’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough trashed the idea that President Donald Trump has “dementia” as “ridiculous” while warning that, as the president prepares for his 80th birthday, he is becoming more “erratic.”

The host’s remarks on Monday came as he gave a nod to co-host Jonathan Lemire’s article in The Atlantic, headlined “A Different Kind of Fading President” and published that morning, which noted that as former President Joe Biden hit old age, he “became quieter” — while Trump “grows even louder.”

Lemire pointed to concerns about the president’s outbursts online and apocalyptic threats made throughout his administration’s conflict with Iran.

Reflecting on the piece, Scarborough said: “Any suggestion that Donald Trump has dementia or is losing money or whatever, it’s ridiculous, I said the same thing about Joe Biden, went and talked to him for three hours and, yes, Biden was moving very slow, very stiff.”

He continued: “Donald Trump may be slowing down, but I think what we’re really seeing here, and what I really pulled from your article, is that for the president who’s about to turn 80 this month, this next month, for a president who is always been erratic as he turns 80, we are seeing some diminished capacities with anybody who would turn 80. But that erraticism, we are seeing it exaggerated.”

“And I wonder if that’s what we see playing out where he’s just not just saying the quiet part out loud, he’s screaming it,” the host added. “He wants to abandon our Polish allies. He wants to abandon Ukraine as he continues to do. He wants to abandon our German allies. He wants to do everything he can do to help [Russia’s President] Vladimir Putin.”

He said the observation would trigger Trump supporters who had called “Russia hoax” to dismiss the idea of 2016 election interference claims, and he claimed to suffer from their own “unique version” of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” but argued that the president’s foreign policy actions really benefited Putin.

“What you actually have is a president doing everything that Vladimir Putin would want him to do,” Scarborough said.

“Just ask anybody that’s been in this field, Vladimir Putin couldn’t call these shots any better himself,” he added. “And so whatever draws him to Vladimir Putin, whatever drew him to Putin in his 70s, it seems to be even more exaggerated now as he turns 80.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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