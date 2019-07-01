A new report states that President Donald Trump is renewing his push to display major military hardware in Washington D.C. to boost the razzle-dazzle for his Fourth of July speech this week.

Washington Post reports that National Park Service acting director P. Daniel Smith is fielding requests from Trump to display tanks or other armored military vehicles on the National Mall for his “Salute to America” celebrations. White House officials are still reportedly working out the logistics to have everything organized for the Fourth, and Trump was described as getting personally involved in these planning.

From the report:

Trump has demonstrated an unusual level of interest in this year’s Independence Day observance, according to three senior administration officials. He has received regular briefings about it from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, according to the people briefed on the plan, and has weighed in on everything from how the pyrotechnics should be launched to how the military should be honored.

For over a year, Trump has repeatedly flirted with the idea of holding a massive military parade in the capital, which would have featured similar kinds of heavy equipment. Critics have opposed the idea in the past by saying it would be an archaic display that would be disruptive to the city and expensive to set up.

[Photo via Park Ji-Hwan/AFP/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com