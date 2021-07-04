Matthew McConaughey Says US Is ‘Basically Going Through Puberty’ in July 4th Video, Encouraging Americans to ‘Keep Learning’ and ‘Maintain Hope’

Matthew McConaughey wished America a happy 245th birthday in a very McConaughey-esque way, encouraging his fellow Americans to “celebrate our independence” but while America was still a young country, “basically going through puberty,” he was optimistic because we still had the ability to “keep learning” and “maintain hope.”

“Let’s admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was another head scratcher,” said McConaughey, wearing sunglasses and an American flag in the background. But it was important to remember, he continued, that America was a young country. “We are babies…as a country, we’re basically going through puberty,” compared to other countries around the world, and we would have some “growing pains.”

That wasn’t an “excuse,” he continued, “but the reality,” and it was good, “because we gotta keep learning, we gotta keep maturing, we gotta keep striving, we gotta keep climbing, we gotta keep building, and we gotta make sure we maintain hope as we continue to evolve.”

“Why? Because the alternative sucks,” he said with a chuckle.

“I believe that America and you and I — I believe that we’re an aspiration,” he declared, always trying to get “wiser” and “braver,” trying to “dream more,” and other optimistic statements.

“Sure, we’re each unique, we’re each independent,” McConaughey said, but we were still the “United States of America.”

“We are all in this together.”

Let’s reflect as we celebrate tonight, he said, on from where we had come and where we want to go. “On the way to being the best we can be — now what if that was a song that each of us said, ‘I can’t not sing that song’?”

Continually working to be “a little bit better,” he concluded, “was who we are, it’s who we gotta be — and again, the alternative sucks.”

“Let’s rock, America. Happy birthday, just keep livin’, I’ll see you there.”

Watch the video above, via Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com