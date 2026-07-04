Dave Chappelle ribbed Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce over his “wh*reless bachelor party” on CNN and asked why he wasn’t one of 1,000-plus to receive an invite to Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding to musician Taylor Swift.

Chappelle joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on Thursday evening as part of the network’s coverage of America’s 250th birthday, and Cohen at one point asked Chappelle about details on Kelce’s “bachelor party.” Kelce and Swift officially tied the knot on Friday at a celebrity-packed ceremony.

As Cohen noted, just weeks before the ceremony Kelce and friends were seen visiting one of Chappelle’s comedy shows in San Diego on June 21.

“I was shocked. I’d never seen anything like that. A wh*reless bachelor party. Whatever makes you happy, Travis!” Chappelle joked.

The comedian then asked why he didn’t make the invite list — fellow comedian Adam Sandler officiated.

“Now you know, I heard he was getting married at Madison Square Garden. You would think, you know what I mean, I could have got an invite. I didn’t make the 15,000 closest friends,” he said.

Cohen joked he, Chappelle, and Cooper were the only three not invited to the wedding, and Cooper then noted filmmaker Sylvester Stallone got married at MSG and 20,000 people attended (Swift’s reportedly had around 1000).

Chappelle joked his nuptials require a little less effort and glamor.

“Well, I eloped. Me and my wife went to Taco Bell after we got married in Vegas, like, well, it’s gonna be a long life, good luck to both of us,” he joked.

Check out the full exchange below:

ANDY COHEN: We’ve been talking about the Taylor Swift wedding a lot tonight. Travis Kelce came to see your San Diego show a few weeks ago. It looked like it was his bachelor party when he came to see you. Did you interact with him at all that night? DAVE CHAPPELLE: Well, of course I did. I was shocked. I’d never seen anything like that. A wh*reless bachelor party. Whatever makes you happy, Travis! Now you know, I heard he was getting married at Madison Square Garden. You would think, you know what I mean, I could have got an invite. I didn’t make the 15,000 closest friends. COHEN: I was going to say — CHAPPELLE: Are you guys going? COHEN: It looks like the three of us are the only people — the three of us are the only ones not invited. ANDERSON COOPER: No! Do you know Sly Stone [Sylvester Stallone] got married there and he had 20,000 people at his wedding? CHAPPELLE: Well, I eloped. Me and my wife went to Taco Bell after we got married in Vegas, like, well, it’s gonna be a long life, good luck to both of us.

Watch above via CNN.

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