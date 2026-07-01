President Donald Trump joked Wednesday he’ll “make a really long speech” in honor of the Fourth of July this weekend, as temperatures in D.C. are predicted to hit 107°.

Trump made the remark while delivering a speech at the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota. “This week, we look back on 250 years of glorious freedom, and we took so much time and so much effort, and by the way, on July 4th, it’s going to be approximately 107° out. I’m going to go, and I’m going to make a really long speech,” Trump said.

“Just to show that I can do anything,” he continued. “It’s going to be 107. But you know what? They also predicted the fight that we had three weeks ago was unbelievable at the White House, they said a week before, six days, five days, four days, three days, two days, one day, they said it was going to rain. It’s going to be horrible. You’re going to have to cancel the fight. Sure, we’re going to have to cancel. This was a big event. This was one of the highest-rated fights in history.”

The fight aired on a Saturday night, a time period Trump referred to as “Death Valley for television.”

“I know a lot about ratings. But Sunday night’s very good. It was broadcast on CBS, the network, and it got among the highest ratings any fight has ever gotten, but they said it was going to rain … so it was seven o’clock, and it wasn’t raining, and it started at eight o’clock, and we were going to delay it until twelve o’clock, midnight. That’s not good. It wasn’t raining at eight o’clock, and it wasn’t raining at 8:30, and we had the fight on time. It never rained.”

Trump’s insistence he’ll deliver a “long speech” comes as CNN’s White House reporter Adam Cancryn shared via X, “WH officials are worried about turnout for Trump’s July 4th address, after the president was infuriated by the crowd size for last week’s Nat’l Mall speech. They fear high temps, tight security and the late hour could depress attendance again.”

He added, “I do not understand why we are doing this so late,” one White House official told @KristenhCNN, noting there were still ongoing efforts to fix the timing. ‘I’m really not sure who thought this was a good idea.'”

The president is scheduled to begin speaking at 9 p.m. local time on the Fourth.

Watch the clip above.

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