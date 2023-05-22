Washington Post Slaps Hefty Correction on Marc Thiessen Op-Ed Blasting Media Over Durham Report

The Washington Post added a significant correction to conservative writer Marc Thiessen’s column slamming the media and the FBI over John Durham’s special counsel report.

The Durham investigation concluded last week with the assessment that the FBI and the Justice Department should not have launched their probe into connections between Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 election. The Durham report argued the intelligence community lacked evidence of collusion when the Crossfire Hurricane investigation was launched, that the FBI acted upon confirmation bias, and they “failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report.”

As the media covered the report and publicly debated its significance, Thiessen penned his column with the headline “The Durham Report is a damning indictment of the FBI — and the media.” In the piece, Thiessen took aim at a New York Times analysis with the headline, “After Years of Political Hype, the Durham Inquiry Failed to Deliver.”

Days after publishing Thiessen’s column, the Post added a correction to the top of the piece, which addressed several claims made by the writer:

An earlier version of this column incorrectly identified the Trump campaign as the target of an FBI FISA warrant application. The warrant application was for former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. It also implied that the FBI’s statements to special counsel John Durham regarding its doubts about the case were made before the investigation started; they were made after it had begun. The earlier version also should have described the respondents to a question about the mainstream media from a New York Times-Siena College poll as “among those who say democracy is under threat.” This version has been updated.

Charlie Savage, who wrote the Times article that Thiessen decried in his op-ed, has been going after the Post columnist on Twitter in the last few days.

Savage explained that his piece addressed the fact that the Durham report did not produce evidence that led to indictments of those accused of leading a “deep state conspiracy” against Trump. He went on to call out Thiessen for omissions, misrepresenting Durham’s findings, and factual errors about the FISA warrant on Carter Page.

Kudos for not pretending the FBI opened the inquiry based on the Steele dossier. Still, in cherrypicking some agents portraying the info as thin, he omits Durham’s concession that “there is no question that the FBI had an affirmative obligation to closely examine” it. /5 pic.twitter.com/XTuCky9KOr — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) May 18, 2023

Continuing to implicitly credit Durham for the IG's findings, Thiessen also here goes beyond being misleading and makes a factual error that the WP should correct. The doctored e-mail was bad, but used in internal discussions–not presented as evidence to the FISA court. /7 pic.twitter.com/OXWyAurcb6 — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) May 18, 2023

The thread went on with Savage calling Thiessen out for recycling Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s findings from 2019 in order to hype up Durham’s report. He further accused Thiessen of using the Page warrants and the Steele dossier to criticize the Russia investigation despite their limited influence over the probe.

Savage then pointed out other errors from Thiessen that the Post eventually copped to in their correction.

When he backed his criticism of the FBI's decision to open a full investigation by misleadingly citing a passage about warrant renewal applications, Thiessen inserted "[the Trump campaign]” into a quote from the report. In context, "the target" instead meant Carter Page./16 pic.twitter.com/m7GLG1IcGq — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) May 19, 2023

Indeed, Thiessen's quotation of the report's words "both then and in hindsight" to characterize the FBI's decision to open a full inquiry in July 2016 is also dishonest because in context, "then" was 2017, when the FBI renewed the Page FISA warrants after talking to Danchenko./18 pic.twitter.com/4DD6AHYCpe — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) May 19, 2023

Even with the Post’s correction, Savage called out the edits as an effort to obscure Thiessen’s misstatements about the facts and the timeline on when the FBI raised doubts about the Russia probe.

Ironically, this comes in the same graph that falsely says the FBI presented a doctored email to the FISA court as evidence. That's wrong–it was not shown to the court–but Thiessen himself demonstrably presented a falsely doctored Durham report quote to WP readers as evidence./17 pic.twitter.com/1TViQOvlVh — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) May 19, 2023

Aside from whether this should be disclosed in the list, the quote "both then and in hindsight" still misleads. The FBI acknowledged problems w/ the 2017 renewals "later" (2020) but "in hindsight" still falsely reads like it pertains to the 2016 opening when it means 2017./23 pic.twitter.com/IoiOwDzFV0 — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) May 20, 2023

